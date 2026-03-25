SLB and NVIDIA join forces to supercharge energy sector with AI
Business
SLB is teaming up with NVIDIA to build smarter, faster AI systems for the energy sector.
Their goal? Make data processing in oil and gas way more efficient, cut down on emissions, and create modular AI data centers that help energy companies run smoother.
AI factory for energy
Together, they're launching the "AI Factory for Energy," which lets oil and gas producers use AI to handle huge amounts of operational data.
This partnership, going strong since 2008, got a major upgrade in 2024 with new generative AI technology.
NVIDIA vice president Vladimir Troy said this move will help turn mountains of industry data into real insights for cleaner and more efficient energy systems.