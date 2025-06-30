This new UPI credit card offers 3% rewards, no-cost EMIs

Along with the new credit card, Slice has also launched a UPI-led digital bank branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru . The facility features a unique UPI ATM that allows both cash withdrawals and deposits. This is one of the first such facilities in India. The bank branch provides instant digital onboarding and kiosk-based account opening and service access for customers.

Credit expansion

Slice aims to widen formal credit access in India

Slice's UPI-focused strategy intends to widen formal credit access in India, especially for the over 200 million digital payment users who are currently underserved. The company recently merged with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) and now operates as a full-stack bank with control over its own infrastructure. Rajan Bajaj, Founder and Executive Director of Slice, said their goal is to deliver point-of-sale credit through mobile interfaces and bring more merchants and consumers into the credit ecosystem via UPI.