Slice posts ₹20cr Q4 FY2026 profit and ₹48.4cr full year
Slice, the digital bank, has made a strong comeback, posting a ₹20 crore profit in Q4 FY2026 after losing ₹89 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its income for the quarter hit ₹399 crore, driven by growth in lending and banking.
For all of FY2026, Slice turned last year's loss into a net profit of ₹48.4 crore.
Slice income up 132% to ₹1,402cr
Annual income soared 132% to ₹1,402 crore.
Slice kept its capital-to-risk ratio high at 19.1%, way above industry standards, and cut down its debt reliance (debt-to-equity dropped from 0.97 to 0.14).
CASA ratio stood at 39%, and CASA plus retail term deposits accounted for 94% of total deposits.
Looking ahead, Slice wants to raise $80 million to $100 million to expand across major cities and offer secured loans for underserved users.
A spokesperson called this year a "real turning point," highlighting their focus on growth and making credit more accessible.