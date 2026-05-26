Slice posts ₹20cr Q4 FY2026 profit and ₹48.4cr full year

Slice income up 132% to ₹1,402cr

Annual income soared 132% to ₹1,402 crore.

Slice kept its capital-to-risk ratio high at 19.1%, way above industry standards, and cut down its debt reliance (debt-to-equity dropped from 0.97 to 0.14).

CASA ratio stood at 39%, and CASA plus retail term deposits accounted for 94% of total deposits.

Looking ahead, Slice wants to raise $80 million to $100 million to expand across major cities and offer secured loans for underserved users.

A spokesperson called this year a "real turning point," highlighting their focus on growth and making credit more accessible.