Slice tests AI 'personal CFO' in its banking app

Data stays inside Slice bank

Slice says this tool is built for anyone who finds investing confusing or just wants smarter money tips.

Everything runs inside Slice Bank's secure system: no outside AI gets your data.

Investment options are planned for a future launch too (though no date yet).

With India's wealth management market booming, Slice is clearly hoping this move helps it stand out from other fintechs like PhonePe and Navi.