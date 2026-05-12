Slice tests AI 'personal CFO' in its banking app
Slice, the fintech-turned-bank, is testing an AI "personal CFO" in its banking app.
This feature tracks your account balances, flags idle cash, reminds you about deposit maturity dates, and nudges you with savings prompts based on your goals.
It'll even warn you if you're running low on funds, basically trying to make handling money less stressful.
Data stays inside Slice bank
Slice says this tool is built for anyone who finds investing confusing or just wants smarter money tips.
Everything runs inside Slice Bank's secure system: no outside AI gets your data.
Investment options are planned for a future launch too (though no date yet).
With India's wealth management market booming, Slice is clearly hoping this move helps it stand out from other fintechs like PhonePe and Navi.