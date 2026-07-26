Small businesses adopt AI to boost productivity and reduce paperwork
Business
While big companies may be using AI to shrink teams, small businesses are turning to it for a productivity boost.
Some are investing in tools that handle quotes during sales calls or speed up customer support, helping staff get more done and serve more people, without the paperwork headaches.
Small businesses hiring despite automation worries
Despite worries about robots taking over, small businesses are actually hiring.
US employment is up 9% since mid-2021, and payroll firm Gusto expects about 974,000 recent grads will land jobs at smaller companies this year.
With almost 7.6 million open positions, mostly at small businesses, AI is helping owners fill gaps and grow their teams.