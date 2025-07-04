Next Article

Business • Jul 04, 2025 Small-Cap stock soars amid flat Indian market

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited just keeps surprising everyone—while most of the Indian stock market stayed flat, this small-cap stock shot up over 3% on Friday alone.

Even more wild: it's delivered a jaw-dropping 33,000% return in five years, climbing from just ₹3-4 back in mid-2022 to hitting ₹40.47 this week.