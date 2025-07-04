Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Small-Cap stock soars amid flat Indian market
Hazoor Multi Projects Limited just keeps surprising everyone—while most of the Indian stock market stayed flat, this small-cap stock shot up over 3% on Friday alone.
Even more wild: it's delivered a jaw-dropping 33,000% return in five years, climbing from just ₹3-4 back in mid-2022 to hitting ₹40.47 this week.
TL;DR
Hazoor's latest acquisition: Vyom Hydrocarbon
On July 3, Hazoor announced it's buying a majority stake (51%) in Vyom Hydrocarbon for ₹1.02 lakh.
Vyom is a young company focused on things like onshore drilling and environmental sustainability.
With this move, Hazoor is looking to expand beyond its usual business and tap into the growing oil and gas sector for long-term growth.