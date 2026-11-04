Small Indian fashion sellers reach global customers through online marketplaces

Small fashion sellers from cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad are now reaching customers worldwide thanks to online marketplaces.

These vendors, who previously had limited reach, can now showcase their products globally.

Platforms like Mirraw handle all the tricky stuff (shipping, customs, and marketing) so sellers can focus on their craft.

One lehenga maker shared how selling through the marketplace helped him connect with buyers far beyond his old US boutique.