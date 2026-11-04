Small Indian fashion sellers reach global customers through online marketplaces
Small fashion sellers from cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad are now reaching customers worldwide thanks to online marketplaces.
These vendors, who previously had limited reach, can now showcase their products globally.
Platforms like Mirraw handle all the tricky stuff (shipping, customs, and marketing) so sellers can focus on their craft.
One lehenga maker shared how selling through the marketplace helped him connect with buyers far beyond his old US boutique.
Mirraw eases global selling risks
Going global isn't easy: high shipping costs, confusing customs rules, and pricey marketing can be tough for small businesses.
Shailesh Jain, who has spent 15 years working with Indian fashion vendors, also points out hidden fees and the challenges of online retail.
But there's a big demand among nonresident Indians for quality Indian ethnic wear.
With platforms like Mirraw managing logistics and promotion, local sellers get to reach international shoppers without taking big financial risks.