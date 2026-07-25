Small US firms sue Trump administration over new import tariffs
Business
Two small US businesses are taking the Trump administration to court after new tariffs were announced on July 23, 2026.
These tariffs, 10% and 12.5% on imports from more than 80 countries, are meant to fight forced labor, but the companies say they go beyond what's legally allowed under the Trade Act.
Firms argue tariffs exceed Section 301
The plaintiffs, Burlap and Barrel (spices) and Collective Horology (watches), import from places like India, Turkey, and the UK.
They argue these broad tariffs exceed Section 301 authority.
Sara Albrecht, CEO of the Liberty Justice Center, summed it up: "Forced labor is morally indefensible, but an important objective does not give the government permission to ignore the law."