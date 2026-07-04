Smartail, Nexus Innovation Hub bring automated grading to Andhra classrooms
Smartail, the team behind the DeepGrade AI platform, is joining forces with Nexus Innovation Hub to bring more artificial intelligence into classrooms across Andhra Pradesh.
Their tech will help automate grading for both handwritten and digital answer sheets, giving teachers faster results and students detailed feedback.
The big goal: make learning and assessments smarter and encourage schools and colleges to embrace AI.
Partnership to create Nellore edtech jobs
This partnership isn't just about tech; it's set to create new jobs in Nellore for roles like AI development, software engineering, quality assurance, and educational consulting.
By combining Smartail's experience (already being used across institutions in India and internationally) with Nexus's innovation focus, they hope to turn Andhra Pradesh into a hotspot for ed-tech while making things easier for teachers and helping India's education tools go global.