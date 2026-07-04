Smartail, Nexus Innovation Hub bring automated grading to Andhra classrooms

Partnership to create Nellore edtech jobs

This partnership isn't just about tech; it's set to create new jobs in Nellore for roles like AI development, software engineering, quality assurance, and educational consulting.

By combining Smartail's experience (already being used across institutions in India and internationally) with Nexus's innovation focus, they hope to turn Andhra Pradesh into a hotspot for ed-tech while making things easier for teachers and helping India's education tools go global.