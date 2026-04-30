Smartphone prices expected to rise 25% amid memory chip shortage

Chipmakers prioritize high bandwidth AI memory

Chip makers are focusing on high-bandwidth memory for AI tech, which means there's less supply of regular memory chips like DRAM and NAND for phones.

Industry experts say brands now have to rethink phone designs and pricing just to keep up.

Memory alone now makes up about one-fourth of what it costs to build a phone—so companies are scrambling for ways to balance rising costs without losing out on value buyers.