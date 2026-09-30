Smartphone prices in India rise 16% to record $318
Smartphone prices in India climbed 16% in the first half of 2026.
The average selling price in Q2 2026 rose to a record $318.
This hike was mainly driven by rising memory prices due to limited consumer-facing availability and the rupee losing value, making imported parts more expensive.
₹10,000 phones up to 32%
Phones under ₹10,000 saw up to 32% hike on average, making them harder to find and less affordable for many.
As a result, shipments of these budget models fell by as high as 65% YoY in H1 2026.
Meanwhile, premium phones (over ₹20,000) actually gained popularity thanks to trade-in deals and no-cost EMIs.
OnePlus hikes average 8% peak 12%
While most brands raised prices sharply, OnePlus took it slow, selling its phones at a relatively more conservative figure, which was about 8%, and its biggest single price increase has been 12%.