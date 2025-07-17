Smartworks debuts strongly on stock exchange

Smartworks is India's largest managed office space provider, running over 1.69 lakh seats across major cities and serving more than 700 companies as of March 2025. They design fully serviced, tech-enabled campuses for mid-to-large enterprises—think offices with cafeterias, gyms, and even medical centers. While net losses widened to ₹63 crore in FY25, revenue jumped to ₹1,374 crore (up from ₹1,039 crore last year), showing solid business growth.

Strong listing shows continued investor interest in coworking spaces

Money raised from the IPO will help Smartworks pay down debt and expand further.

Their managed space grew at an impressive 38% CAGR between 2020-24—faster than most in the industry.

Even with losses, EBITDA rose by 30% to ₹172 crore in FY25.

The strong listing shows investors are still excited about India's coworking sector—even when profits are a work in progress.