Next Article
SMC Global to consider issuing bonus shares for 1st time
Business
SMC Global Securities is holding a board meeting on September 24, 2025, to discuss giving out bonus shares for the first time ever.
If approved, shareholders would get extra shares for free—no extra payment needed—by converting company reserves.
This move is meant to make trading the stock easier and reward investors.
The trading window for designated persons and their relatives will be closed from September 18-26 in line with insider trading policy.
Company gets to save cash while rewarding investors
Bonus shares mean you could own more of the company without spending anything extra.
SMC Global keeps its cash for future plans while still rewarding loyal investors, aiming to boost both confidence and activity in its stock.