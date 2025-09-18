SMC Global to consider issuing bonus shares for 1st time Business Sep 18, 2025

SMC Global Securities is holding a board meeting on September 24, 2025, to discuss giving out bonus shares for the first time ever.

If approved, shareholders would get extra shares for free—no extra payment needed—by converting company reserves.

This move is meant to make trading the stock easier and reward investors.

The trading window for designated persons and their relatives will be closed from September 18-26 in line with insider trading policy.