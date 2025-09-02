Next Article
SME IPO: Globtier Infotech falls 20% on debut
Globtier Infotech had a tough first day on the BSE SME platform—its shares opened at ₹57.60, down 20% from the IPO price of ₹72, and quickly slid to ₹54.72 after hitting the lower circuit.
Even though retail investors showed decent interest (subscribing 2 times their quota), overall demand was lukewarm.
IPO details
The IPO ran from August 25 to 28, 2025, aiming to raise just over ₹31 crore.
Retail investors needed at least ₹2.3 lakh to get in, with allotments finalized on August 29.
The company plans to use the funds for working capital, paying off loans, and general business needs.