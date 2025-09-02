Next Article
Sun TV shares gain 2% on stable quarterly results
Sun TV Network's stock jumped 2.24% to ₹557.05 on Tuesday morning, following the release of its latest quarterly results.
Key highlights of the company's performance
Even with a small drop in revenue and profit for April-June 2025, Sun TV is still debt-free and its book value per share has gone up to ₹295.56 this year.
Being part of the Nifty Midcap 150 keeps it on investors' radar, and a steady dividend payout adds some comfort for shareholders.
Revenue and profit dip
The company's June quarter revenue slipped slightly to ₹1,290.28 crore from last year, and profits dipped too—reflecting an approximately 10.8% fall over the past financial year.
Tuesday's price jump suggests there's still confidence in Sun TV's stability and market position.