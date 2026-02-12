SME IPOs — figures and fiscal-year references not stated in source
Sebi's chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey points out the sector still isn't reaching its full potential, despite all the support from regulators and exchanges.
1,400 SMEs are listed on NSE and BSE
Over 350 of these companies have "graduated" to the mainboard as they've grown.
But many SMEs still find going public tough due to high costs, confusing requirements, and tricky compliance rules.
Sebi is working on simpler rules for SME listings
To make things easier for smaller businesses, Sebi is working on simpler rules for SME listings and is working on a new portal with stock exchanges that would act as a one-stop shop for information and compliance support.
The goal: help more SMEs join the public markets without getting lost in paperwork.