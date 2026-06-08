SMR Jewels BSE SME listing opens nearly 20% below IPO

SMR Jewels IPO oversubscribed by QIBs

The company's IPO raised about ₹64 crore and was oversubscribed, mostly thanks to big institutional buyers (QIBs), while regular retail investors weren't as keen.

Unfortunately, SMR Jewels listed during a rough day for markets (Sensex dropped over 600 points and Nifty50 slid too), so investor excitement was pretty muted.

Plus, there was zero gray market premium on listing day, signaling low expectations right from the get-go.