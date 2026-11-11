Smytten's PulseAI research shows brands how Indians shop, 200+ companies

Smytten's PulseAI Research is helping brands in India get a real look at how people actually shop, not just what they say in surveys.

By mixing survey answers with data on what shoppers do, like how discounts or prices sway decisions, brands can finally see the full picture.

Since launching, more than 200 companies have signed up, and PulseAI now makes up nearly one-quarter of Smytten's revenue as of November 2026.