Smytten's PulseAI research shows brands how Indians shop, 200+ companies
Smytten's PulseAI Research is helping brands in India get a real look at how people actually shop, not just what they say in surveys.
By mixing survey answers with data on what shoppers do, like how discounts or prices sway decisions, brands can finally see the full picture.
Since launching, more than 200 companies have signed up, and PulseAI now makes up nearly one-quarter of Smytten's revenue as of November 2026.
PulseAI identifies window shoppers and buyers
PulseAI goes beyond old-school surveys by tracking stages of the shopping journey, from browsing to checkout.
With machine learning and AI, it spots who's just window-shopping and who's ready to buy.
These insights help brands tweak their pricing and products so they actually match what people want, making shopping better for everyone.