Instant house help start-up Snabbit raising funds at $400M valuation
What's the story
Indian start-up Snabbit, which provides on-demand household help for chores like cleaning and laundry, is in talks to raise fresh funding at a valuation of around $400 million, according to TechCrunch. The funding round is being led by Susquehanna Venture Capital and could see the company raising some $50 million. However, due to strong investor interest, the amount could go up to $55 million or more.
Investor interest
Existing investors likely to participate in fresh funding round
The upcoming funding round is likely to see participation from Mirae Asset, FJ Labs, and existing investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and Bertelsmann India Investments. This would be a huge jump from the $180 million valuation at which Snabbit raised $30 million in October 2025. The announcement of this deal could come as early as next week.
Information
Start-up has raised a total of $55 million so far
Founded in 2024, Snabbit has built a platform that connects households with on-demand domestic help for various chores. The start-up had raised a total of $55 million before this round. The latest funding comes as investor interest in instant house help start-ups continues to grow.
Expansion
Snabbit recorded over 1 million jobs in March alone
Snabbit CEO Aayush Agarwal recently revealed that the company completed over one million jobs in March alone. In October, it had recorded over 10,000 daily jobs and more than 300,000 total orders. The start-up worked with some 5,000 professionals on its platform at the time, all women, showing its commitment to gender diversity in the workplace.