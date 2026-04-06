Snap and Kantar find India's Gen Z prefer AR ads Business Apr 06, 2026

Turns out, Gen Z in India is way more into augmented reality, or AR, ads than the usual ones.

According to a Snap Inc. and Kantar study, AR lenses grab attention twice as effectively and are three times as efficient as traditional formats.

Nearly 60% of Gen Z users say AR keeps them hooked longer than regular digital content.