Snap and Kantar find India's Gen Z prefer AR ads
Business
Turns out, Gen Z in India is way more into augmented reality, or AR, ads than the usual ones.
According to a Snap Inc. and Kantar study, AR lenses grab attention twice as effectively and are three times as efficient as traditional formats.
Nearly 60% of Gen Z users say AR keeps them hooked longer than regular digital content.
AR boosts Gen Z shopping, sharing
The study also shows that AR isn't just fun: it's helping two out of three Gen Z users make better shopping decisions.
Plus, about 60% love sharing interactive AR content, blurring the line between ads and creativity.
For brands hoping to connect with younger audiences, it looks like AR is quickly becoming a must-have tool for both self-expression and genuine brand interaction.