Snap Inc. cuts about 1,000 jobs, prioritizes AI, targets $500 million Business Apr 24, 2026

Snap Inc. is letting go of about 1,000 employees, roughly 16% of its team, to focus more on artificial intelligence.

CEO Evan Spiegel says the goal is to make things run smoother and save money, aiming for $500 million in annual savings by late 2026.