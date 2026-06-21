Snap reportedly to spin off AI video unit as Dotmo Business Jun 21, 2026

Snap, the Snapchat creator, is reportedly looking to carve out its internal unit working on AI video generation as a standalone company called Dotmo.

This move helps Snap cut down on expensive AI development while still keeping a stake in Dotmo.

The new company will focus on building cool AI models for interactive gaming, moving toward developing digital experiences that are not currently a part of Snap's core business priorities.