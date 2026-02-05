Snap's Q4 revenue hits $1.72B, Snapchat+ subscribers jump 71%
Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., just posted a strong finish to 2025: Q4 revenue hit $1.72 billion (up 10% from a year earlier), beating Wall Street expectations.
Snapchat+ subscribers rose 71% to 24 million, and Snap said it is diversifying its business with the premium service.
Snap also reported growth in advertising, showing brands are still keen on reaching Snap's audience.
Daily users climbed to 474 million
Snap isn't just making more money—they're actually keeping more of it.
Net income for the quarter shot up to $45 million (from $9 million a year earlier), and losses for the whole year shrank noticeably.
Even as they predict slightly slower growth next quarter, Snap is confident enough to launch a $500 million stock buyback—pretty bold moves for a social app that's always evolving.