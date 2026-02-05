Snap's Q4 revenue hits $1.72B, Snapchat+ subscribers jump 71%

Daily users climbed to 474 million

Snap isn't just making more money—they're actually keeping more of it.

Net income for the quarter shot up to $45 million (from $9 million a year earlier), and losses for the whole year shrank noticeably.

More people are using Snapchat too: daily users climbed to 474 million, with Snapchat+ subscribers jumping a wild 71% to hit 24 million.

Even as they predict slightly slower growth next quarter, Snap is confident enough to launch a $500 million stock buyback—pretty bold moves for a social app that's always evolving.