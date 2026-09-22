Snorkel AI raises $350 million in funding, reaches $3.5B valuation

Snorkel's big revenue jump comes from its shift to "data-as-a-service" last year: annualized revenue run-rate has crossed $350 million.

With this new cash, it's planning to hire more people and ramp up services for enterprise and government clients.

Founded by Stanford researchers in 2019, Snorkel is all about smarter data: its platform mixes expert know-how with AI to build high-quality datasets for top tech labs and the US government.