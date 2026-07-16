Snowflake unveils $448 million performance pay plan for CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy
Snowflake just announced a massive, performance-based pay deal for its CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy.
He could earn up to $448 million if the company hits some big goals.
The package is split into five parts tied to Snowflake's stock price, and Ramaswamy has to stick around as CEO until at least September 2030 to get it all.
Snowflake stock must hit $531
To unlock the final chunk of his pay, Snowflake's stock needs to nearly double from $271.87 now to $531 by July 2033, pushing the company's value close to $184 billion.
The plan comes as Snowflake rides a wave of growth, including a 24% share jump in 2026 and a major $6 billion partnership with Amazon Web Services.
There are also built-in checks like clawback clauses if things go wrong, keeping everyone accountable as they aim high.