Snowflake's India business is growing much faster than globally
Snowflake, the cloud data company, said its India business is growing at a much faster pace than global markets.
The surge comes as more Indian companies jump on AI and managed cloud services, with digital-first firms reaching up to 100 million customers daily.
Snowflake doubles sales team in India
Snowflake's platform is now a go-to for India's finance and manufacturing sectors, showing how fast local businesses are going digital.
As India Managing Director Vijayant Rai put it, "India is growing at a much faster pace than global markets for us, signaling that the adoption of Enterprise AI and managed data cloud platforms is leapfrogging here."
To keep up, Snowflake doubled its sales team in India and has a Pune Center of Excellence (CoE) as a major hub for engineering and technical support.
Snowflake's platform supports over 15 large language models
Snowflake isn't just growing—it's helping break down old data barriers while staying on top of privacy laws like India's DPDP Act (think GDPR for India).
Their platform even supports over 15 large language models (LLMs), setting the stage for more public sector innovation ahead.