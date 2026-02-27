Snowflake's India business is growing much faster than globally

Snowflake doubles sales team in India

Snowflake's platform is now a go-to for India's finance and manufacturing sectors, showing how fast local businesses are going digital.

As India Managing Director Vijayant Rai put it, "India is growing at a much faster pace than global markets for us, signaling that the adoption of Enterprise AI and managed data cloud platforms is leapfrogging here."

To keep up, Snowflake doubled its sales team in India and has a Pune Center of Excellence (CoE) as a major hub for engineering and technical support.