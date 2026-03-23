Soaring oil prices may push up real estate costs

Fuel and logistics facing significant pressure

Higher diesel prices mean it'll cost more to transport essentials like cement and tiles, raising overall building expenses (typical mid-range estimates are about ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per square foot, depending on location and finish).

On top of that, aluminum is up 6% to 10% thanks to fewer Gulf imports, steel is pricier due to energy costs, and there are delays getting PVC pipes and tiles because of gas shortages, so supply chain headaches might last another quarter or two.