Sobha Ltd. Q2 net profit drops 55% to ₹32.95 cr
Business
Sobha Ltd. a big name in Indian real estate, just reported a 55% drop in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, down to ₹32.95 crore from last year's ₹72.52 crore.
The main reason? Their total income took a hit this quarter.
Sobha's income fell to ₹1,017.21 cr
Total income fell sharply to ₹1,017.21 crore from ₹1,469.32 crore last year, showing some real financial pressure.
Even so, Managing Director Jagadish Nangineni says they are seeing record sales and are focused on launching new projects while keeping demand for quality homes strong.
He is also stressing better execution and financial discipline to help Sobha stay trusted by homebuyers.