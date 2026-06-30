Social Worth Technologies files IPO with SEBI for Fibe app

Fibe using IPO proceeds for EarlySalary

Fibe plans to use the funds to boost its EarlySalary Services arm, ramp up lending, and cover general expenses.

The company's assets under management have more than doubled in two years to ₹8,603 crore, with profits also jumping sharply.

Major financial players are managing the IPO, and big names like IFC and TPG are already backing the company.