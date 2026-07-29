SoftBank-backed OfBusiness posts 21% net profit jump to ₹724 cr
OfBusiness, which has SoftBank backing, saw its revenue drop 7% in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26) to ₹20,645 crore, but still managed a 21% jump in net profit, reaching ₹724 crore.
Even with some business lines shut down, its commerce unit kept things steady with ₹19,174 crore in revenue.
OfBusiness free cash hits ₹390 cr
The company boosted profits by focusing on better margins (its commerce unit's margins, up from 2.6% to 4%) by integrating manufacturing and dropping less successful products.
Cash flow improved too: operating cash from commerce hit ₹1,302 crore and free cash turned positive at ₹390 crore.
Its lending arm Oxyzo grew assets by 28%, while bad loans stayed low at just 0.75%.
OfBusiness also became a public company in early 2025 and now has a net worth of ₹10,300 crore, though its valuation dipped from $5 billion in 2021 to $4 billion in 2024.