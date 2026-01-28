SoftBank calls off $50B acquisition of US data center operator
Business
SoftBank just pulled the plug on its $50 billion plan to buy Switch, a US data center company known for its energy-efficient sites in Las Vegas and Atlanta.
The deal was meant to boost SoftBank's Stargate AI project with OpenAI, but it hit too many roadblocks—mostly around money and the headache of managing far-flung campuses.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just business drama—it shows how tough it is to scale up AI infrastructure when power and logistics get tricky.
Even though SoftBank is still eyeing smaller investments or partnerships with Switch, they'll have less control than they wanted.
For anyone following big tech moves or dreaming about the future of AI, it's a real look at what can slow down even the biggest players.