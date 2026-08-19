SoftBank concentrates US holdings in Intel with $12.14B stake
Business
SoftBank is all in on Intel, making it the star of its US investments: Intel now makes up nearly 67% of SoftBank's American portfolio, with $12.14 billion in shares as of June 2026.
Other key players like Symbotic and T-Mobile US are in the mix too, but they're much smaller pieces of the pie.
SoftBank invests $200 million in Gravis Robotics
SoftBank's choices show it's serious about tech that shapes the future.
Intel just posted a strong quarter, with revenue jumping 25%. Intel's Data Center and AI business rose 59% year-on-year to around $6.3 billion.
Plus, SoftBank recently put $200 million into Gravis Robotics (a Swiss startup building self-driving construction machines), highlighting its focus on cutting-edge automation.