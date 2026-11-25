The decline in SoftBank's shares has not been an isolated incident. Other companies associated with the global AI supply chain have also witnessed similar losses.

Advantest, which provides chip-testing equipment to NVIDIA, saw its stock fall by 12.7%.

Tokyo Electron, a supplier of chipmaking equipment to NVIDIA's manufacturing partner TSMC, lost 11.82% while Lasertec and Disco Corporation lost 10.15% and 9.41%, respectively.