SoftBank crashes 14% as AI rally loses steam across Asia
What's the story
SoftBank Group's shares plummeted by 13.8% in Tokyo on Wednesday, marking the biggest drop among Japan's top tech companies. The fall comes amid rising concerns over the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and its impact on future valuations in the sector. The decline has also dragged down other Asian tech stocks and triggered a widespread sell-off in chip-related companies across Asia.
Market impact
Japanese companies associated with AI supply chain also suffer
The decline in SoftBank's shares has not been an isolated incident. Other companies associated with the global AI supply chain have also witnessed similar losses.
Advantest, which provides chip-testing equipment to NVIDIA, saw its stock fall by 12.7%.
Tokyo Electron, a supplier of chipmaking equipment to NVIDIA's manufacturing partner TSMC, lost 11.82% while Lasertec and Disco Corporation lost 10.15% and 9.41%, respectively.
Regional fallout
Impact on South Korean tech stocks
The impact of this market downturn has reached South Korea as well.
Tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, both major suppliers of high-bandwidth memory chips for AI accelerators, saw their stocks fall by over 7% each.
LG Innotek, another tech company from the region, also witnessed a decline of 3.8%.
Global influence
US market's influence on Asian trading
The downturn in Asian tech stocks follows a similar trend in the US market.
The Nasdaq Composite index, which had previously surged after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's return, has now given back some of its gains.
This decline has directly impacted Asian trading and contributed to the overall slump in the region's tech sector.