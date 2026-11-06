SoftBank credit risk highest since 2022 as insurance costs jump

SoftBank has gone all-in on AI, with $64.6 billion in AI investments and a huge stake in Arm. But to fund these moves, it's taken on a lot of debt, especially after OpenAI delayed plans for an IPO.

On top of that, the recent US elections have sparked worries about slower growth for AI infrastructure in some states, which could make things even tougher for companies like SoftBank that rely on borrowed money to keep building.

Investors are keeping a close eye on whether these bold bets will pay off, or backfire.