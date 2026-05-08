SoftBank eyes NVIDIA and Foxconn for AI servers in Japan
SoftBank is looking to start making artificial intelligence (AI) servers in Japan, weighing plans with NVIDIA and Foxconn.
At first, it will assemble parts from overseas by the end of the decade, before eventually taking charge of the entire server manufacturing process.
These high-powered servers are meant to handle advanced GPUs and support the latest AI tech.
SoftBank's $30B OpenAI bet underpins servers
This move fits into SoftBank's bigger plan: SoftBank Group has already invested more than $30 billion in OpenAI for about an 11% stake. Masayoshi Son sees AI as the future for SoftBank's growth.
By building these servers at home, SoftBank hopes to level up its position in the global race for advanced AI and large language models.
More details might drop when it announces its new strategy as soon as Monday.