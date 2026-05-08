SoftBank eyes NVIDIA and Foxconn for AI servers in Japan

SoftBank's $30B OpenAI bet underpins servers

This move fits into SoftBank's bigger plan: SoftBank Group has already invested more than $30 billion in OpenAI for about an 11% stake. Masayoshi Son sees AI as the future for SoftBank's growth.

By building these servers at home, SoftBank hopes to level up its position in the global race for advanced AI and large language models.

More details might drop when it announces its new strategy as soon as Monday.