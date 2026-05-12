SoftBank forecasts ¥236 billion Jan-Mar profit after OpenAI surge
SoftBank is projected to have a major profit boost, at 236 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the January-March quarter of 2026, thanks to its investment in OpenAI.
After OpenAI's value shot up to $840 billion in February, SoftBank's 11% stake jumped from $54.4 billion to around $80 billion in just three months.
S&P downgrades SoftBank credit outlook
Even with these huge gains, SoftBank's earnings are still a rollercoaster.
The company took out a $40 billion loan and now faces concerns about rising debt and a downgraded credit outlook from S&P Global Ratings.
Despite this, SoftBank is doubling down on AI and robotics, setting aside $25 billion for new projects in 2026, and its stock price has nearly doubled since the start of April on hopes of a US listing of an AI and robotics company as early as this year.