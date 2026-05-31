SoftBank reportedly to invest €75B in France AI data centers

SoftBank could make France AI hub

This investment could turn France into SoftBank's hub in Europe for AI manufacturing and computing power, with the broader project expected to pack over 5 gigawatts of power. Schneider Electric is also said to be part of the project.

Son called Macron's hands-on approach "I was very impressed by the fact that Emmanuel Macron is so personally committed to ensuring France's economic success, even though our investments have so far been concentrated mainly in the US, as well as in Japan and Asia,".

An official announcement is expected soon at the Choose France Summit, which highlights big foreign investments coming into the country.