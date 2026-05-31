SoftBank reportedly to invest €75B in France AI data centers
SoftBank is reportedly gearing up to invest a massive €75 billion ($87 billion) in building AI infrastructure across France.
The plan? Two huge data centers, one in Le Bosquel and another in Dunkirk, set to go live in 2028 and 2031.
This whole move kicked off after French President Emmanuel Macron pitched the idea directly to SoftBank's founder, Masayoshi Son, during a recent Tokyo meetup.
SoftBank could make France AI hub
This investment could turn France into SoftBank's hub in Europe for AI manufacturing and computing power, with the broader project expected to pack over 5 gigawatts of power. Schneider Electric is also said to be part of the project.
Son called Macron's hands-on approach "I was very impressed by the fact that Emmanuel Macron is so personally committed to ensuring France's economic success, even though our investments have so far been concentrated mainly in the US, as well as in Japan and Asia,".
An official announcement is expected soon at the Choose France Summit, which highlights big foreign investments coming into the country.