SoftBank Vision Fund to cut 20% workforce amid AI pivot

The potential job cuts highlight a major shift in the Vision Fund 's focus from its previous investment strategy to Son's increasing interest in large-scale AI investments. In the past 12 months, Son has invested $9.7 billion in OpenAI through Vision Fund 2, which manages about $65.8 billion in total. The Vision Fund also plans to acquire chip designer Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion, although this deal is under regulatory scrutiny.

Infrastructure initiatives

Major AI industrial park project in the works

SoftBank has partnered with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. for a $500 billion worth Stargate project to build AI data centers and infrastructure across the US. Son is also working on a major project to create an AI industrial park, looking for a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The Vision Fund, which launched in 2017 and employed up to 474 people at its peak in March 2020, has seen its workforce shrink by some 40% since.