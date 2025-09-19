Next Article
HC pulls up Patanjali in Dabur ad spat
Business
The Delhi High Court recently cautioned Patanjali against persisting with its appeal challenging the July 2025 order in a fight with Dabur over chyawanprash ads.
Dabur had complained late last year that Patanjali's commercials made their product look bad by boasting about "51 herbs" versus Dabur's "40," and hinting rivals used unsafe stuff like mercury.
Court's message to Patanjali
This isn't just about two big brands arguing—it's about what companies can (and can't) say in their ads.
The court made Patanjali pull lines that put down competitors and tweak TV spots implying only they know real Ayurveda.
The message? You can promote your brand, but not by spreading doubt or making claims you can't prove—especially when it comes to health products people trust.