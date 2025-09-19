First-of-its-kind QSIF Equity Long-Short Fund opens for subscription

What's a QSIF?

QSIF is a hybrid between mutual funds and PMS, with a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh.

What's cool is its flexible strategy: it invests mostly in equities but can also take short positions using derivatives—so it's not stuck betting only on stocks going up.

Plus, being open-ended means no annoying lock-ins; you can buy or redeem units anytime.

This setup gives investors more ways to ride market ups and downs while managing risk smartly.