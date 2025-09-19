First-of-its-kind QSIF Equity Long-Short Fund opens for subscription
Quant Mutual Fund just rolled out the QSIF Equity Long-Short Fund—the first of its kind in India.
This fund mixes traditional stock investing with smart use of derivatives, letting you benefit from both rising and falling markets.
The goal? Long-term capital appreciation while keeping risks in check .
If you're interested, subscriptions are open till October 1, and you can cash out five business days after allotment.
What's a QSIF?
QSIF is a hybrid between mutual funds and PMS, with a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh.
What's cool is its flexible strategy: it invests mostly in equities but can also take short positions using derivatives—so it's not stuck betting only on stocks going up.
Plus, being open-ended means no annoying lock-ins; you can buy or redeem units anytime.
This setup gives investors more ways to ride market ups and downs while managing risk smartly.