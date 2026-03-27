SoftBank secures $40B bridge loan to back OpenAI investment

SoftBank Group has announced a $40 billion bridge loan to boost its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and for general corporate purposes. The move is part of the Japanese conglomerate's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The unsecured loan, which matures in March 2027, was arranged with several lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank and others.

Investment details SoftBank has already committed $30B to OpenAI Under its Vision Fund 2, SoftBank has already committed to investing $30 billion in OpenAI. The latest bridge loan is a testament to the company's growing relationship with the AI pioneer. The move comes as tech giants around the world are racing to gain an edge in the highly competitive generative AI space.

Market impact Masayoshi Son's aggressive AI push Microsoft-backed OpenAI has become a dominant force in the market with the widespread adoption of ChatGPT. The success of this product has sparked a wave of investments in the sector. The latest loan from SoftBank highlights founder Masayoshi Son's aggressive approach toward AI, especially after years of ups and downs with its Vision Fund.

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