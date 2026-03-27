SoftBank secures $40B bridge loan to back OpenAI investment
What's the story
SoftBank Group has announced a $40 billion bridge loan to boost its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and for general corporate purposes. The move is part of the Japanese conglomerate's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The unsecured loan, which matures in March 2027, was arranged with several lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank and others.
Investment details
SoftBank has already committed $30B to OpenAI
Under its Vision Fund 2, SoftBank has already committed to investing $30 billion in OpenAI. The latest bridge loan is a testament to the company's growing relationship with the AI pioneer. The move comes as tech giants around the world are racing to gain an edge in the highly competitive generative AI space.
Market impact
Masayoshi Son's aggressive AI push
Microsoft-backed OpenAI has become a dominant force in the market with the widespread adoption of ChatGPT. The success of this product has sparked a wave of investments in the sector. The latest loan from SoftBank highlights founder Masayoshi Son's aggressive approach toward AI, especially after years of ups and downs with its Vision Fund.
AI infrastructure
SoftBank planned $100B US AI investment
Last year, SoftBank and OpenAI were part of the Stargate Project, which aimed to invest up to $500 billion over four years into building AI infrastructure in the US. In December 2024, Son and then President-elect Donald Trump had announced that SoftBank planned to invest $100 billion in AI and related infrastructure in America over a period of four years.