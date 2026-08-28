SoftBank seeks $10B Mizuho-led loan to pay OpenAI debt

Besides this loan, SoftBank is considering a bond sale worth $10 billion to $20 billion and another retail bond offering in Japan for about $6.3 billion.

Earlier this month, it also took out another $10 billion loan backed by its OpenAI stake.

Meanwhile, US companies have borrowed more than $410 billion so far this year for such facilities and other AI investments in the bond markets alone, showing just how much faith (and money) investors are pouring into the future of AI.