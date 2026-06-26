SoftBank shares tumble 13% after reports OpenAI may delay IPO Business Jun 26, 2026

SoftBank's shares tumbled 13% on Friday, their biggest fall in months, after reports said OpenAI might delay its IPO until next year due to shaky tech markets.

This hit especially hard since SoftBank's investment is slated to reach $65 billion by October into the ChatGPT maker and was hoping for a big payday from the IPO.