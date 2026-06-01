SoftBank surges past ¥46 trillion to challenge Toyota's Japan lead
SoftBank is making headlines by closing in on Toyota as Japan's most valuable firm.
Thanks to a surge in investor interest around artificial intelligence (AI), SoftBank's shares jumped up to 10% on Monday, pushing its market value past ¥46 trillion ($288 billion). That is over 80% growth this year.
If these gains stick, it will be the first time since 2000 that SoftBank overtakes Toyota.
Investors prioritize tech over automakers
What is behind this leap? SoftBank's portfolio companies OpenAI and SB Energy Corp., both preparing for potential US listings, have boosted confidence and excitement.
Meanwhile, Toyota has seen its market cap around ¥45.8 trillion after a tough year for its shares.
The shift shows how investors are now prioritizing tech innovation over traditional sectors like automotive, marking a big moment for Japan's corporate scene.