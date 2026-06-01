SoftBank surges past ¥46 trillion to challenge Toyota's Japan lead Business Jun 01, 2026

SoftBank is making headlines by closing in on Toyota as Japan's most valuable firm.

Thanks to a surge in investor interest around artificial intelligence (AI), SoftBank's shares jumped up to 10% on Monday, pushing its market value past ¥46 trillion ($288 billion). That is over 80% growth this year.

If these gains stick, it will be the first time since 2000 that SoftBank overtakes Toyota.