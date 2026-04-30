SoftBank to take Roze public in US aiming $100B valuation
Business
SoftBank is gearing up to take its AI and robotics company Roze public in the US this year. The goal? A massive $100 billion valuation.
This move is part of CEO Masayoshi Son's plan to handle some big financial commitments, especially as he seeks to offset commitments, including pledges to OpenAI.
Roze central to SoftBank's US push
Roze isn't just another tech company: it's central to SoftBank's push into the US with Stargate to build out data centers for next-generation AI and robotics.
With SoftBank facing financial pressure from its bet on OpenAI, this IPO could help balance the books and boost its standing in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.