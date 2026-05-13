SoftBank Vision Fund posts $600 million India-listed loss in Q1 2026 Business May 13, 2026

SoftBank's Vision Fund just posted a $600 million loss from its India-listed investments for January-March 2026.

The drop was mostly thanks to falling values at Swiggy, Ola Electric, Meesho, Delhivery, and FirstCry, making up over one-seventh of the fund's total $4.2 billion losses from listed holdings this quarter.