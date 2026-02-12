SoftBank's $1.62B profit on OpenAI bet
SoftBank just posted a $1.62 billion profit for October-December 2025, bouncing back from the same period the previous year (Oct-Dec 2024) and marking its fourth straight winning quarter.
Still, this was only about 30% of what analysts expected.
The big boost? Massive gains from betting on OpenAI.
SoftBank's big OpenAI gamble pays off
SoftBank went all-in on OpenAI, dropping $30 billion for an 11% stake through its Vision Fund 2.
That move paid off—OpenAI alone brought in gains of 2.8 trillion yen over nine months; the source does not specify timing for any funding rounds.
Funding SoftBank's big tech bets
OpenAI-related valuation gains drove SoftBank's results skyward.
To fund these investments, SoftBank sold NVIDIA shares ($5.8B), offloaded T-Mobile stock ($12.7B), and took out bigger loans against Arm ($20B).
It's a classic case of high-stakes tech bets paying off—at least for now.