SoftBank's $1.62B profit on OpenAI bet Business Feb 12, 2026

SoftBank just posted a $1.62 billion profit for October-December 2025, bouncing back from the same period the previous year (Oct-Dec 2024) and marking its fourth straight winning quarter.

Still, this was only about 30% of what analysts expected.

The big boost? Massive gains from betting on OpenAI.