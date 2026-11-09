SoftBank's $64.6B OpenAI stake complicates Nov 10 earnings outlook
Business
SoftBank is about to drop its latest earnings report on November 10, 2026, but all eyes are on its massive $64.6 billion it has spent on a 13% stake in OpenAI as AI stocks keep sliding.
Things got even trickier after China blocked SoftBank's $5.4 billion deal to buy ABB's robotics unit, making the company's financial outlook even harder to predict.
Heavy tech bets fuel investor uncertainty
With heavy investments in AI, data centers, and chips, plus a rising debt pile at the end of June of $68 billion, SoftBank's future feels pretty tied up with tech.
Recent US political changes have added new uncertainties too.
Investors are eager to see how the company plans to handle these challenges and whether its next steps can steady the ship.