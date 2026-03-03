SoftBank's $65B OpenAI bet risks credit rating: Report

With so much money tied up in one unlisted company, SoftBank is taking bigger risks—less liquidity and more pressure on its debt levels. Even though they hold a substantial stake in OpenAI , delays around selling assets or taking companies public could make things financially tricky.

Potential solutions and challenges for SoftBank

S&P is worried about OpenAI's weaker credit quality compared to other SoftBank holdings, plus all the uncertainty swirling around AI right now.

To avoid a downgrade, SoftBank might need to sell off some assets or push for an earlier OpenAI IPO—but global tensions and possible AI market bubbles could get in the way.