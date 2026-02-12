SoftBank's $7.4B bet on 24 Indian startups yields $13.7B return
SoftBank's Vision Funds have pulled in $7.4 billion from 24 investments in India, with its portfolio now valued at $13.7 billion (as of December 2025).
Eight of these companies have gone public, and four have been fully exited so far.
Meesho and Lenskart are SoftBank's biggest success stories in India
Meesho turned SoftBank's $300 million into a 2.8x return—now valued at $800 million.
Lenskart outdid even that, delivering a 4.8x return on the same investment; its valuation hit $1.3 billion as revenue jumped to $778 million across thousands of stores serving over 12 million customers.
Oyo, Unacademy, and Zeta are among other key investments
The fund also backs names like Oyo, OfBusiness, InMobi, Unacademy, Whatfix, and Zeta across sectors from fintech to edtech.
Notably, SoftBank has exited Flipkart, Paytm, and Policybazaar—showing just how much India's startup scene is growing up fast.